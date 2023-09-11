We will be getting back to our coverage of Army Black Knights Football at 12pm EST with our GBK Monday Mornging QB feature, but we would like to pulse for a moment to pay tribute to this day (September 11th).

You see, last night... "22 years ago 246 people went to sleep in preparation for their morning flights. 2,606 people went to sleep in preparation for work in the morning. 343 firefighters went to sleep in preparation for their morning shift. 60 police officers went to sleep in preparation for morning patrol. 8 paramedics went to sleep in preparation for the morning shift of saving lives. None of them saw past 10:00am Sept 11, 2001. In one single moment, life may never be the same."



