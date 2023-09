West Point – Today, Head Coach Jeff Monken held his Weekly Press Conference at the Nowak Auditorium as the Black Knights look to rebound from Saturday’s loss.

Normally when you rush for only 283 total yards (176 on the ground), can put the ball in the end zone via the red zone, untimely turnovers and penalties it is a formula for coming out of the contest on the losing side of the scoreboard. And by the way, that’s exactly what the Black Knights experienced on Saturday versus ULM.