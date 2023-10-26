WEST POINT, N.Y. – Army West Point linebacker Leo Lowin has been selected as a finalist for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy, college football's premier scholar-athlete award that annually recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. It is considered by many to be the "Academic "Heisman" and nicknamed as such.

Lowin is one of 16 finalists selected from a pool of over 200 semi-finalists. He now becomes Army's 17th NFF National Scholar-Athlete, including 2011 Campbell Trophy® winner Andrew Rodriguez.

A senior and team captain, Lowin has started in all seven games so far this season at linebacker, totaling 46 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery (as of 10/25). Named a CSC Second Team Academic All-American in 2022, Lowin has made the Dean's list every semester. An engineering management major, he has maintained a 3.92 GPA while balancing the rigors of the Military Academy.

In the community, Lowin helped plan and coordinate a partnership with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that matches children facing serious health issues with college athletic teams, signing as an honorary member of the team. In the Corps of Cadets, he is a member of the Battalion S2.

The Austin, Texas native is a three-year letterman, and he was named a Second Team Phil Steele Postseason All-Independent selection in 2022. He was also named the 2022 Army-Navy Player of the Game after posting a career-high 16 tackles in the Black Knights' double-overtime win against the Midshipmen last season.

The 16 finalists will each receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2023 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments®:

• Cooper Beebe, OL – Kansas State (3.84 GPA - Social Studies Education)

• JD Bertrand, LB – Notre Dame (3.62 GPA - Marketing)

• DeWayne Carter, DT – Duke (3.47 GPA - Psychology)

• Loobert Denelus, DE – Benedict [SC] (3.96 GPA - Psychology)

• Jacob Dobbs, LB – Holy Cross (3.76 GPA - Economics & Religious Studies)

• Olu Fashanu, OT – Penn State (3.45 GPA - Supply Chain & Info Systems)

• Zach Frazier, C – West Virginia (3.88 GPA - Sport Management)

• Owen Grover, LB – Wartburg [IA] (3.99 GPA - Biology)

• Leo Lowin, LB – Army West Point (3.92 GPA - Engineering Management)

• Ladd McConkey, WR – Georgia (3.85 GPA - Finance)

• Bo Nix, QB – Oregon (3.62 GPA - Communications)

• Davius Richard, QB – North Carolina Central (3.59 GPA - Business Administration)

• Luke Schuermann, DE – Johns Hopkins [MD] (3.61 GPA - Mechanical Engineering)

• Taulia Tagovailoa, QB – Maryland (3.61 GPA - Family Science)

• Liam Thompson, QB – Wabash [IN] (3.87 GPA - Rhetoric)

• Zak Zinter, OL – Michigan (3.53 GPA - Sport Management)

The finalists and the winner will be honored at the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports.

Following the 65th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas, the recipient of the 2023 Campbell Trophy® will be honored at several other prestigious events. On Thursday, Dec. 7, he will be interviewed live during the "The Home Depot College Football Awards" on ESPN. On Sunday, Dec. 10, he will sit on the dais during the Heisman Trophy dinner. Then on Monday, Dec. 11, a reception will be held in his honor at the New York Athletic Club (NYAC), the official home of the trophy since 2013.