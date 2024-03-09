WEST POINT, N.Y. – The No. 2/3 Army West Point men's lacrosse team moved to 6-0 for the first time since 1984 with a dominating 18-8 victory over Holy Cross.

The 1984 season was a special one for Army, it was legendary head coach Jack Emmer's first season at the helm and it was also the last time the Black Knight's made it to the NCAA Tournament Semifinal.

This game started with a Holy Cross goal, this is now the fifth time in six games the opponent as struck first. The Black Knights responded with six straight goals. Jacob Morin struck first off of a feed from Evan Plunkett. Then Ryan Sposito scored to give Army a lead they would never come close to relinquishing. Jackson Eicher scored next followed by two straight Gunnar Fellows goals, including an insane behind the back shot. Plunkett scored the sixth goal of the run.

After the Crusaders got a goal back, Ryan Sellew scored the seventh and final Army goal of the first quarter.

The pace slowed down a bit in the second quarter, each side scoring twice. Morin scored first for the Black Knights, and Fellows scored his third for his second hat trick of the season. Army went into the locker room at halftime with a comfortable 9-4 lead.

Any hope the Crusaders had of getting back into the game was quickly put away as Army opened the third on a 3-0 run with goals from Eicher, Cal Lambert, and Sposito.

Jackson Eicher continued his insane start to the season with five points today (2 G, 3 A). He now has had at least three points in every game this season and a jaw dropping 12 points in his last two games.

Holy Cross would get a goal back before Plunkett scored again, then the Crusaders made it 13-6. That's when the final big run took place. The Cadets scored the next four goals to take a commanding 17-6 lead off of goals from Finn McCullough, Morin, Sellew, and Fellows.

Holy Cross scored the next two goals before Mike Harney scored the final goal of the game to make it 18-8.

While he didn't score, Reese Burek had one of the best games of his career, tying a career-high with five assists and also tacked on two ground balls.

This is now the 10th straight win over Holy Cross and the fifth consecutive year they have started 2-0 in Patriot League play.

Army will now look to start 7-0 against Lehigh on Saturday at noon in Michie Stadium. The last time the Black Knights started 7-0 was 1958 when Army went 9-0 and took home the national championship. 9-0 is the program record for best start to a season.