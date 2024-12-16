Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 16, 2024
Monday Morning QB: Army-Navy
Gordon Larson
GBK Sr. Analyst & Writer
GIVE THE HOLIDAY GIFT OF A GOBLACKKNIGHTS.COM PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In