New York All-State Speedster pulls down Army Black Knights offer

Over the past two years, the Army fans have gotten a glimpse of what genuine speed from the slotback position can add to the Black Knights triple-option offense. Case in point, current Black Knights' sophomore and slotback, Tyrell Robinson, who is a legit breakaway threat every time he touches the ball. Such a prospect is New York All-State performer and speedster Messiah Burch, who slowed down enough to receive an offer from Army West Point to go along with his list of other offers, such as Temple, Dartmouth, Buffalo, UMass, Rhode Island, and Bowling Green.

The 5-foot-10, 170 pounder is a local prospect out of Staten Island, New York by the way of Monsignor Farrell High School. “Coach Jeff Monken offered me and they recruited me before the offer,” said Burch, whose recruiting by the Black Knights is being handled by linebacker coach, John Loose. He (Monken) called me and said he liked my film and wanted to get me down at the campus and said I was a great fit. He told me about the school and then told me they were gonna offer me a scholarship.” “When he explained it to me … it drew my attention immediately. The school sounds amazing and the football program. I think I’d be a good fit for the offense and can’t wait to look into it.” “I’m gonna get to one of their junior days to get to see the school,” added Burch.

The Student-Athlete

According to the running back prospect, he currently holds a 3.6 GPA and is looking for a school that also has a solid medical program (curriculum). During his 2021 junior season, Burch played in 7 games and had 80 carries for1,038 yards along with 16 touchdowns that netted him 1st Team All-State honors. In addition to the gridiron, Burch also makes his presence felt in track, where he participates in the 55m and 200m. His best time in the 55m was an impressive 6.54 at the Ocean Breeze Holiday Festival on January 8th.