Three Black Knights strutting their stuff on Pro Day

As previously noted, 3 “former” Army Black Knights who worked out at the United States Military Academy at West Point today for the program’s annual Pro Day. The event drew 4 NFL scouts from two teams (NY Giants & New England Patriots).

Today’s Army participants included Lucas Scott, Casey Reynolds and Brett Gerena.

Many call Pro Day a pressurized event and perhaps so, but if you know anything about playing in the Army-Navy game, today’s event or a huge NFL game (aka The Super Bowl) for these three young men is just another day at the office or at least that how we see it.