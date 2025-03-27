Three Black Knights strutting their stuff on Pro Day

As previously noted, 3 “former” Army Black Knights who worked out at the United States Military Academy at West Point today for the program’s annual Pro Day. The event drew 4 NFL scouts from two teams (NY Giants & New England Patriots).
Today’s Army participants included Lucas Scott, Casey Reynolds and Brett Gerena.
Many call Pro Day a pressurized event and perhaps so, but if you know anything about playing in the Army-Navy game, today’s event or a huge NFL game (aka The Super Bowl) for these three young men is just another day at the office or at least that how we see it.
Army Football (J. Banzet) shared Thursday afternoon’s from Pro Day photos from the Kimsey Athletic Center.
