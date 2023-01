It was back on December 19th that Army Head Coach Jeff Monken announced that Drew Thatcher would be the new Offensive Coordinator of the Black Knights of Army West Point, following the dismissal of long-time OC Brent Davis.

Today (1/4), newly hired Army Football Offensive Coordinator Drew Thatcher was introduced to the press, as he continues to get acclimated to West Point the institutional, along Army football as a whole.