Fan Chatter on the 12th Knight Message Board

NOTABLE
WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and SUBSCRIBE (Free) to our YouTube channel
We have said it time and time again, but it is worth repeating. The fanbase on the 12th Knight Premium Message Board consist of the most knowledgeable fans around.
Their insight extends beyond the chatter around Army West Point Football, and covers a ton of sports topics at both the colleague and professional levels.
Here are just a few of the Hot & Ongoing Topics/Threads:
The Transfer Portal: Your Thoughts!
Replies 250 & Views 19K
Replies 232 & Views 28K
GBK: "Best Non-Army Football Sports Thing I Saw Today Thread!”
Replies 146 & Views 10K
Replies 425 & Views 85K
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**
• WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel