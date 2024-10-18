Advertisement

Daily Named AAC Offensive Player of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week

IRVING, TEXAS – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league's weekly football honors

 • Special to GoBlackKnights.com
3-Star commit Max Phenicie chimes in on Saturday’s Army game & visit

3-Star Safety/OLB and Army commit Max Phenicie chimed in on his Army-UAB game day visit. Come inside for more

 • A.M. Allan
Talented RB Jordan Bennett commits to No. 23 ranked Army Black Knights

Just last week GoBlackKnights.com reported that RB Jordan Bennett was high on Army. Come inside for the latest

 • A.M. Allan
Monday Morning Quarterback: Army-UAB

There's no better post-game breakdown than GBK and here's our MMQB edition. Come inside as Gordon Larson brings it all

 • Gordon Larson
Army Football Ranked in National Polls for First Time since 2020

The Army Black Knights (6-0, 5-0 AAC), owners of the nation's longest active win streak of 10 games

 • Special to GoBlackKnights.com

 • A.M. Allan
 • A.M. Allan
Published Oct 18, 2024
No. 23 Army to welcome multiple visitors to campus this weekend
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
