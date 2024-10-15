Daily Named AAC Offensive Player of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week

IRVING, TEXAS – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league's weekly football honors from Week 7 of the 2024 season. Army senior quarterback Bryson Daily has been named Offensive Player of the Week, marking back-to-back weeks taking home the award.

Daily joins North Texas QB Chandler Morris and Navy QB Blake Horvath as multi-time winners of the award this season.

Daily accounted for five touchdowns as Army extended the nation's longest active winning streak to 10 games with a 44-10 victory against UAB. He rushed for 136 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries and completed 3-of-7 passing for 102 yards and a touchdown before coming out early in the third quarter.

He became the first Army rusher with a four rushing touchdown game since Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (2018).

Daily has scored a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games, all of which have been multi-rushing touchdown efforts and has rushed for over 100 yards in five consecutive games, tying Trent Steelman (2012) for the most consecutive games eclipsing 100 yards on the ground.

Daily ranks eighth nationally at 123.0 yards per game and is third among FBS players with 14 rushing touchdowns.

Milestone Watch:

Daily has 14 rushing touchdowns this season with six games remaining, three away from the most rushing touchdowns in a season in Army history. Carlton Jones (2004), Trent Steelman (2012) and Kelvin Hopkins Jr. (2018) share the record with 17.

Daily is also responsible for 20 touchdowns this season (14 rushing / 6 passing). Army's record for a single season is 23 (Leamon Hall, 1977 and Kelvin Hopkins Jr., 2018).