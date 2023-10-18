To say that Army’s offense during the 1st half of the season been inconsistent would be an understatement.

We are sure that we can come up with a few more adjectives that would accurately describe what coaches, players, and fans have witnessed thus far, but for the time being, there are bigger fish to fry. Or should we say, Bigger Tigers to capture.

Because on Saturday, the Black Knights travel down to Baton Rouge (LA) to take on No. 19 LSU out of the SEC, and with that, the Black Knights offense will have to be in 5th gear for four quarters in order for there to be any chance of making the contest competitive.

After Tuesday’s practice, the media, including GBK’s Joe Iacono met with Offensive Coordinator Drew Thatcher to discuss the offense and Saturday’s upcoming contest.