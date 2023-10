Not a GoBlackKnights.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Army Head Jeff Monken held his weekly presser, today, as the Black Knights prepare to travel to Baton Rouge (LA) to take on No. 19 LSU in front of 100k-plus vociferous fans at Tiger Stadium in what moves from the status of a “must-win” game on Saturday, but what is probably a more appropriate theme is … “must be competitive”.

Coach Monken addresses that topic, injury update and other topics as he met with the media this afternoon, as Army prepares to take on LSU.