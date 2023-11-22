Tyson Riley was recruited in 2019 from Catholic High School in Springfield, MO. The 210-pound running back had a 5.3 rating from Rivals and turned down offers from Air Force and Eastern Kentucky to play for Army. He spent a year at USMAPS and bulked up to 260 pounds before entering West Point in 2020.

Riley got off to an early start with the Black Knights, appearing in 7 games as a plebe with 13 rushing attempts for 59 yards. He also completed his only pass attempt which went for a 3-yard loss.

In 2021, Riley joined the regular rotation at fullback, appearing in 10 games with 44 rushing attempts for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In 2022 Riley appeared in 10 games with 95 rushing attempts for 441 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 1 reception for 2 yards last season.

Riley was moved to Tight End in the new offense and played 250 snaps this season at TE, with 4 receptions for 32 yards before returning to his old position at B-Back for the Coastal Carolina game. He shared the fullback duties with Jakobi Buchanan in the CCU game and led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 112 yards.