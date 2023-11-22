Post-Practice (11/21/23) Video Interview with RB Tyson Riley
Tyson Riley was recruited in 2019 from Catholic High School in Springfield, MO. The 210-pound running back had a 5.3 rating from Rivals and turned down offers from Air Force and Eastern Kentucky to play for Army. He spent a year at USMAPS and bulked up to 260 pounds before entering West Point in 2020.
Riley got off to an early start with the Black Knights, appearing in 7 games as a plebe with 13 rushing attempts for 59 yards. He also completed his only pass attempt which went for a 3-yard loss.
In 2021, Riley joined the regular rotation at fullback, appearing in 10 games with 44 rushing attempts for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns.
In 2022 Riley appeared in 10 games with 95 rushing attempts for 441 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 1 reception for 2 yards last season.
Riley was moved to Tight End in the new offense and played 250 snaps this season at TE, with 4 receptions for 32 yards before returning to his old position at B-Back for the Coastal Carolina game. He shared the fullback duties with Jakobi Buchanan in the CCU game and led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 112 yards.
Although this is a bye week for the Black Knights, it is still business as usual. As such, GBK's Joe Iacono caught up with Riley following yesterday's practice ... let's hear what the versatile running back had to say.
