Army Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis



On December 8th, the Army Black Knights will take their high powered rushing attack and stingy defense into the City of Brotherly Love, where there will be no love affair taking place .... at least for 60 minutes, as the team from West Point will go head-to-head with academy rival, the Navy Midshipmen in their 119th meeting. Army, who is ranked No. 23 in the nation, is bringing their 9-2 record to the contest, and an offense that ranks 2nd in the nation in rushing at 303 yards per game. By the way, Navy is right behind at 288.5 per contest. At the helm of the Black Knights’ offense is 5th year Offensive Coordinator Brent Davis, who sat down with GoBlackKnights.com Publisher Charles Grevious for an one-on-one Q&A Thursday evening.



GBK: What are the challenges of preparing to play a team that sees the triple option as much as Navy does in practice and what do you have to do differently to compensate for the familiarity? Davis: I think it’s like any offense that is familiar with each other. You want to try to find a way to give them different looks, but also staying in the framework of the things that have made you successful. So I think you have to find a balance between creating completely new offense and sticking with what you are good at and what has worked. I think that’s the challenge when you are preparing someone who knows you really well and that has nothing to with our offense, that’s with any offense.

GBK: There was some obvious concerns, perhaps more from the fan base than perhaps yourself, Coach [Jeff] Monken and staff when it came to replacing Ahmad Bradshaw at quarterback. When did you know that Kelvin Hopkins could and would consistently be able to lead this year’s offense? Davis: Well the Temple game last year didn’t hurt, with him coming in in the 4th quarter like he did. But when you develop a system I think that you really expect the guys that may not be one the field all the time to be working just as hard and developing. So we weren’t surprised and it’s not the first time that we’ve had to replace a quarterback or any other position for that matter. We absolutely gained a lot of confidence in him during that Temple game last year. But that was not the first time that we felt that he was going to be a good player. But seeing somebody do it live obviously helps them and helps the coaches understand what their abilities are. We believed in him the whole time and it’s just a matter of getting the game experience and that game was pivotal for him I’m sure. But I know this, is that he had confidence before that, but that’s just the way he carries himself ... he just has a great presence like Ahmad did even though they are different personalities. Kelvin has played in a lot of big games in high school and I credit his high school coaches too, his high school program ... I mean he was a state championship quarterback at a big time high school, he’s played big games with a lot of people in the stands, where there was a lot of importance so we’re not surprised that he has stepped up like he has.







"I think the greatest achievement for us as a staff might have been to change the culture of Army football to help create a brotherhood of men that’s unwavering and steadfast in their belief of one another. " — Army OC Brent Davis on the staff’s top achievement since their arrival to West Point

GBK: In my opinion, the obvious difference in the two quarterbacks is that Ahmad was a better runner, but Kelvin adds the extra dimension with his arm. That being said and for lack of a better term, are you having more fun being able to open up the play book a little bit more more this season? Davis: {chuckles} It’s funny, our playbook hasn’t changed much to be honest with you. Last year we had the same type passes in, but we just didn’t call them that much. We’ve always had that element of our offense in where we could hurt people in the passing game, but it’s just what we choose to call. Actually, Kelvin is averaging about 11 more yards per game than Ahmad did overall ... if you add up rushing and passing. So we’re seating there in the off-season thinking how are we going to replace 1,750 rushing yards. The answer to that is, you don’t or it doesn’t have to be all rushing, we just need production. The best thing that he has done is that he has been just as efficient as Ahmad. He’s been more efficient throwing the ball, but just as efficient in the option game and really that’s just making sure that the right person has the ball. He may not have the yards per carry average that Ahmad had, although I don’t think it’s too far off or broken as many tackles, but he’s been solid in his execution every week.

GBK: Speaking of pre-season concerns when it comes to transitioning of personnel from 2017 to 2018 .... the offensive line had to go through their own turnover. Can you talk a little bit about what these current group of guys up front have meant to the overall offense ... both in the running and passing game. Davis: We obviously have to be effective up front with the offensive line in order to be good at what we do on offense. We have to have great belief in what we do with that unit. I think that this group of kids have had great belief in what we do and really they were shown the way by a great group of leaders last year. We had three seniors who started and those guys did a tremendous job for us. I think that in some respects, these guys were just waiting their turn. I mean Bryce Holland (captain & center) has been there the whole time and he’s played for a long time, but Austin Schuffert (Sr.) played sparingly but kept working like he was starter every single day for the last 4-years; Jeff Panara (Sr.) has done the same thing for the last 3-years since he was moved over from the defense. We can’t discount the value he’s added because he’s come in during crucial situations and really done a great job for us and he’s maximized his abilities and Bryce being the other senior, being one of the best leaders that Army football has ever had, in addition to being one of the best players. I’ve been pleased at how much we have improved and I think that we had a lot of doubters going into the season as to what that group was going to look like compared to last year and the seniors we lost, but some don’t think about the work that the guys behind them have put in. The most part of that room and that unit is the culture that has been built there. And those guys have cultivated that and they really believe in it and that overrides anything as far as personnel or scheme or anything like that ... just their belief in each other and their belief in who they are and what we do. I think that they really have an identity and I think that they enjoy that identity.

Fred Cooper with Davis



GBK: Another significant personnel adjustment had to do with replacing sophomore slotback Fred Cooper, who had solid upset, who offered a different dimension to the offense based on both his size and athleticism. However, since Coach Monken dismissed him from the team, fullback Calen Holt has made the transition to that slotback spot. Can you talk about Holt’s impact and what his has meant to the offense. Davis: Yeah, just his versatility ...Charles, as a player with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, being an extremely violent blocker. He’s the most violent football player that I have ever been around. He is willing to do whatever it takes for the team. At times he carried the ball more or caught more passes, at times he was just a battering ram and I have the utmost respect for him as a player, but more than that, as a person and teammate. His mentality has been the heart and soul of our offense ... he’s selfless and extremely tough.

GBK: This is your 5th year here at Army West Point, and as a staff and program, you guys have made your mark to say the least .... No. 23 in the country. When you have that brief moment to reflect, what do you consider 1 or 2 of the greatest achievements of the Army Black Knights’ football program during your tenure at the academy? Davis: First of all, I don’t know if we have taken anytime to reflect, because we are always trying to work on the next day or the challenge in trying to tackle the next opponent ... that’s not in our nature really as a staff. But as far as the achievements ... I think the greatest achievement for us as a staff might have been to change the culture of Army football to help create a brotherhood of men that’s unwavering and steadfast in their belief of one another. We feel like we have a mentality, mental toughness and a culture that is as good as anyone in the country that plays college football.