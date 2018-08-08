Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-08 11:27:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Safety Brandon Spencer pleasantly surprised by Army offer

Mydcygdzccn9tgvcpffd
Safety Brandon Spencer picks up a surprise offer from Army West Point
Chad Simmons
A.M. Allan
g

Safety Brandon Spencer is a product of Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia and spent some time with GoBlackKnights.com discussing his recruiting, especially his surprise offer from the Army Bla...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}