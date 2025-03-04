Senior Day: Army Men’s Basketball Class of 2025

First, we would like to say congratulations to Lehigh’s 3 seniors: Ben Knostman, Keith Higgins Jr., and Tyler Whitney-Sidney. Congratulations!

Fans, at this time we would like to direct your attention to midcourt for today’s Senior Day recognition.

This past Saturday (vs Lehigh) was Senior Day the Army Basketball Program. There were eight seniors players, along with five senior managers

1. Our first senior, from Company A3, is Manager Aden Tomeo. Aden is branching Field Artillery and will graduate with a degree in Systems and Decisions Sciences. Congratulations, Aden Tomeo!

2. Our next seniors, from Company A3 is Manager Antonio Daughtery. Antonio is branching Transportation Corps and will graduate with a degree in Engineering Management. Congratulations, Antonio Daughtery!

3. Next, from Company D1 is Manager Archie Bates. Archie is branching Transportation Corps and will graduate with a degree in Sociology. Congratulations, Archie Bates!

4. Next, from Company D3 is Manager Erich Marschall. Erich is branching Aviation and will graduate with a degree in Decisions Sciences. Congratulations, Erich Marschall!

5. Our final Manager, from Company X, is Ron Taylor. Ron is branching in X and will graduate with a degree in X. Congratulations, Ron Taylor!

6. Our first senior player, joined by his father John, from Company I2, Griff Lamb! Griff is branching Field Artillery, graduating with a degree in Engineering Management, and received post assignment for Fort Bliss Texas! Congratulations, Griff Lamb!

7. Next, joined today by his mother Jo, and brother Liam, from Company G1, JT Dougherty! JT is branching Field Artillery, graduating with a degree in Law and Legal Studies, and received post assignment for Fort Bragg North Carolina! Congratulations, JT Daugherty!

8. Next, joined today his mother Lisa, father Ken, grandparents Paige and Tom, and sister Sarah, from Company I4, Luke Benson! Luke is branching Field Artillery, graduating with a degree in Management, and received post assignment for Fort Stewart Georgia. Congratulations Luke Benson!

9. Next, joined today by his fiancée Haleigh, and brother Prince, from Company E3, Blane St. Clair! Blane is branching Field Artillery, graduating with a degree Environmental Sciences, and received post assignment for Fort Bragg North Carolina! Congratulations, Blane St. Clair!

10. Next, joined today by mother Ramona, father Lance, and sister Lauren, from Company CI, Blake Barker! Blake is branching Infantry, graduating with a degree in Management, and received post assignment for Fort Drum New York. Congratulations, Blake Barker!

11. Next, joined today by his mother Amber, father Adam, and stepmother Jenny, from Company G4, is AJ Allenspach! AJ is branching Aviation, will graduate with a degree in Economics, and received his post assignment for Fort Novosel Alabama. AJ is currently on pace to break the single season and career field goal shooting percentages! Congratulations, AJ Allenspach!

12. Next, joined today by his mother Jocelyn, father Darryl, and brother Joshua, from Company E1, Isaiah Caldwell! Isaiah is branching Armor, graduating with a degree in Law and Legal Studies, and received post assignment for Fort Moore Georgia. Congratulations Isaiah Caldwell!

13. Our final senior, joined today by his mother Shawnna, father Jerard, stepmother Obi, and stepfather Douglass, from Company E3, Jalen Rucker! Jalen is branching Field Artillery, graduating with a degree in Law and Legal Studies, and received post assignment for Fort Drum New York. Jalen currently sits as the 6th highest career scorer in Army basketball history and became the 11th player in program history to score over 1,500 career points. Jalen was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team in 2020, All League Second Team in 2021, the All League First Team in 2022, and has been named Patriot League Player of the Week seven times in his career, which is tied for most in program history! Congratulations, Jalen Rucker!

Fans, one more round of applause for this year’s Men’s Basketball Senior Class!