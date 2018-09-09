Several 2019 Army commits chime in on Saturday’s win over Liberty
It was last weekend, when Rivals 3-star LB and 2019 Army commit Spencer Jones shared these “prophetic” words of wisdom after the Black Knights’ opening season lost to the Duke Blue Devils. “Yes, I ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news