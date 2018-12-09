Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 12:53:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Several 2019 Black Knight commits weigh in on watching Army-Navy game live

Beoxafgasjpl1qsnvuzg
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Q2wovmphdefulxxggedm

This isn’t Army football 3-4 years ago, when the Black Knights ended their 14 game losing streak to the Navy Midshipmen and the field was stormed by fellow cadets on that 2016 December evening.This...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}