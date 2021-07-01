Speedster Jayden McGowan elated with his offer from Army West Point

Since Head Coach Jeff Monken took over the program back in 2013, he vowed that speed was one of the qualities that he be looking for in recruited players, especially at the skilled position. That has come to past over the years, and can be seen in such players as current sophomore slotback and kick-returner, Tyrell Robinson, who is as game changer. Well, Jayden McGowan, who at 5-foot-9, 170 pounds is a similar type of player. “Coach (Nate) Woody (Army DC) said that they really liked me and how I played and he told me how I would fit well in the offense and also that he’d done background checks on me and they all turned out really well,” said McGowan, who has been holding his Army offer since April 22nd. “I was insanely happy when I received the offer and it was possibly the happiest I’ve ever been.”

According to the speedster, he’s not 100% sure where he would fit in positionally with the Black Knights, but he was just estactic relative to the offer itself. “I’m not really sure where he (Woody) said … I just know he said that my speed would fit into the offense well,” explained McGowan, who also holds offers from Navy, Dartmouth, Harvard, Old Dominion, Utah State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee, and Georgia Southern. “The offer came as a surprise, honestly.” Statistically speaking, McGowan had a solid 2020 football campaign, where he rushed for 209 yards (4 touchdowns), along with 23 receptions for 554 yards and 3 touchdowns. The product of Laurens (SC) Laurens High School also doubles in track, where his main events are the 100m and 200m, with a personal best of 10.69 in the 100. “I’m interested in Army,” he declared. “It’s hard to consider going to a military school, but I know that going to Army West Point would ensure a bright future for me.” “I’m looking for a college whose football team plays elite competition and is great academically. Also, I’m looking for a school where the tutoring program is good enough for me to handle my biology degree.” “I’m open to a lot of different places, but now I’ve just been talking to more Power 5 schools … so I don’t want to risk committing right now, but it’s scary because I know I could lose my spots on the rosters of schools that I have offers from,” added the student-athlete who currently holds a 5.013 GPA.