GoBlackKnights - Super Bowl Sunday: Army 2021 Commits make their picks

Super Bowl Sunday: Army 2021 Commits make their picks
When it comes to sports, there is probably no great viewed sporting event watched, then the NFL Super Bowl. But it’s not just game time, historically the Super Bowl week and the events surrounding game have their own uniqueness to them as well.
However, unless you have been living on Mars, the norm surrounding everyday life, which includes sporting events has changed … temporarily speaking, although we truly don’t know when we will turn back to the “norm”.
But today, one of the most anticipated Super Bowl match-ups will take place.
Not only because these are probably the two best teams, but the quarterback match-up is something out of a fairytale.
Generation Difference
Depending who you talk to, former Patriots QB, who is now the signal caller for the Bucs is the GOAT. Of course I am talking about Tom Brady. But others will tell you that there’s a new sheriff in town, and that is Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes. Two of the best no doubt and the irony is that there’s a 20-year age difference, but they will be going against one another this evening.
Well at 6:30pm EST at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head in the 55th Super Bowl.
The official attendance for Super Bowl LV will be 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts.
GoBlackKnights.com reached out to several members of the Army Black Knights 2021 recruiting class to get their predictions of today’s contest and here’s what they had to say.
“I pick the Buccaneers, I think they will win because Tom Brady doesn’t choke in big games. Also, I feel like Devin White will lead the defense to victory.”
“I want the Bucs to win. The Chiefs have a raging offense that has lead them to the Super Bowl, but their defense doesn’t trail that far behind. On the other hand the Bucs have arguably the best defense in the league and one of the best offenses. With this being said I think that defense wins games. Kansas City defense is not on the same level which is why I think the Bucs will win the super bowl.”
“I want the Bucs to win the Super bowl, because they haven’t since ‘02 and it would let Tom Brady have the opportunity to finally retire. I know though, that unless the Bucs defense can get on Patrick Mahomes early and stay on him, that the Chiefs will most likely be the team to win it.”
“Buccaneers. I think the Buccaneers will win because of how Tom Brady’s game management skills and play improve in the playoffs. I also think the Buccaneers run game will come to life tomorrow as well to help him.”
“I got Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning. I think the Buccaneers will win because they have the greatest quarterback of all-time leading their team. I would never count out Tom Brady, or any team he’s a part of.”
"I got Kansas City winning because they have straight ballers on offense at the skill positions and they are electrifying and unstoppable."
"I pick Tampa Bay to win. I think Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be able to control the game and that will get them a victory tonight."
