GoBlackKnights - Super Bowl Sunday: Army 2021 Commits make their picks

When it comes to sports, there is probably no great viewed sporting event watched, then the NFL Super Bowl. But it’s not just game time, historically the Super Bowl week and the events surrounding game have their own uniqueness to them as well.









However, unless you have been living on Mars, the norm surrounding everyday life, which includes sporting events has changed … temporarily speaking, although we truly don’t know when we will turn back to the “norm”.





But today, one of the most anticipated Super Bowl match-ups will take place.





Not only because these are probably the two best teams, but the quarterback match-up is something out of a fairytale.





Generation Difference





Depending who you talk to, former Patriots QB, who is now the signal caller for the Bucs is the GOAT. Of course I am talking about Tom Brady. But others will tell you that there’s a new sheriff in town, and that is Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes. Two of the best no doubt and the irony is that there’s a 20-year age difference, but they will be going against one another this evening.





Well at 6:30pm EST at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head in the 55th Super Bowl.





The official attendance for Super Bowl LV will be 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts.





GoBlackKnights.com reached out to several members of the Army Black Knights 2021 recruiting class to get their predictions of today’s contest and here’s what they had to say.



