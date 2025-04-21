BREAKING: Army’s leading scorer, Forward Josh Scovens commits to Davidson

DON'T FORGET TO ...
... WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and SUBSCRIBE (Free) to our YouTube channel
It was back on January 23, 2022 that we announced that Greensboro, North Carolina product Josh Scovens had committed to the Army West Point basketball program.
It appeared that sky was the limit relative to his Army basketball career, as the 6-foot-6, 220 forward won Patriot League Rookie of the Year and named to Patriot League All-Rookie Team.
This was a net result of leading the team in scoring with 18.3 average, along with an impressive 4.2 boards per game. In addition, Scovens was 3rd on the team in total minutes played, with 923 total minutes.
Well, that was then and as of this past Thursday, Scovens made a decision commitment to Davidson University (Atlantic 10 Conference) after entering the transfer portal a few days after it opened.
“After a lot of conversations with my family and some serious reflection, I felt that entering the portal was the best decision for me personally and athletically,” Scovens told GoBlackKnights.com.
“Leaving the Black Knight family was incredibly tough, I was truly split for a while. But in the end, I had to go with my gut. Davidson felt like a place where I could continue to grow on the court while also earning a great degree at a school I felt comfortable at. It was about finding the right balance, and I’m grateful for everything West Point gave me along the way.”
Scovens shared with GBK that most of the schools that reached out were from the A-10, as well as a few from the Sun Belt and CAA.
**To chat with other Army fans about this article and more, please visit The 12th Knight message board**