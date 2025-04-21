BREAKING: Army’s leading scorer, Forward Josh Scovens commits to Davidson

... WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and SUBSCRIBE (Free) to our YouTube channel

It was back on January 23, 2022 that we announced that Greensboro, North Carolina product Josh Scovens had committed to the Army West Point basketball program.

It appeared that sky was the limit relative to his Army basketball career, as the 6-foot-6, 220 forward won Patriot League Rookie of the Year and named to Patriot League All-Rookie Team.

This was a net result of leading the team in scoring with 18.3 average, along with an impressive 4.2 boards per game. In addition, Scovens was 3rd on the team in total minutes played, with 923 total minutes.

Well, that was then and as of this past Thursday, Scovens made a decision commitment to Davidson University (Atlantic 10 Conference) after entering the transfer portal a few days after it opened.

“After a lot of conversations with my family and some serious reflection, I felt that entering the portal was the best decision for me personally and athletically,” Scovens told GoBlackKnights.com.