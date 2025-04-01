Talented 2026 LB Michael Davis set to visit Army West Point

To say that Saturday’s Junior Day experience for CJ Frasier was an emotional day, would be be an understatement
WEST POINT, N.Y. – No. 9 Army West Point men's lacrosse (8-1, 3-1 PL) defeated the No. 5 ranked North Carolina
Another solid recruiting day for Army, as the Black Knights hosted several prospects for their Junior Day at West Point
Come inside GBK as DB Caden Ward chimes in on his Army offer and more, along with highlights
Come inside GBK for the latest Recruiting Buzz as several prospects are scheduled for their Junior Day Visit
To say that Saturday’s Junior Day experience for CJ Frasier was an emotional day, would be be an understatement
WEST POINT, N.Y. – No. 9 Army West Point men's lacrosse (8-1, 3-1 PL) defeated the No. 5 ranked North Carolina
Another solid recruiting day for Army, as the Black Knights hosted several prospects for their Junior Day at West Point