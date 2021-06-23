Talented RB Hunter Roddy is a Black Knight

GBK Related Articles:

Two days ago, we posted an article here on GoBlackKnights.com, “Who are the next group of potential Army commits?”. Well, at least we have come out the gate strong with one of our predictions and that is running back Hunter Roddy. Yesterday afternoon, the 6-foot-0, 220 pounder out of Temecula (CA) Chaparral High School made his official pledge to the Black Knights coaching staff or more specifically to fullback coach Mike Viti and special team coach, Sean Saturnio, who has been handling Roddy’s recruiting throughout.

From left to right: Army FB coach Mike Viti, RB prospect Hunter Roddy & Army Special Teams Coach, Sean Saturnio

“I had a Zoom call with Coach Viti and Coach Saturnio and I committed around 1:30 pm pacific time,” said Roddy, who was on the campus of West Point on June 10th for his unofficial visit. “I first started off the conversation with coach Viti and Saturnio about some questions about the offensive system and my mom had questions about tickets {laughing}. We also talked about how the culture of the coaches and players were fantastic. This led to me telling them that I am committing to West Point and we all started to celebrate on the Zoom call. They talked to me about how I will enjoy the brotherhood and what a great addition I will be for the team. My parents and myself thanked them for being very helpful for this whole process. I told them I was very excited to have an opportunity to play at West Point.” According to the newest member of the 2022 recruiting class, he also had an opportunity to chat with the Black Knights’ mentor, head coach Jeff Monken. “I spoke to Coach Monken about 5 minutes after the Zoom call,” Roddy explained. “He was very excited about me committing and he told me how much I was going to enjoy playing football at West Point. I expressed how excited I was and told him how much I enjoyed the culture.”

Deciding Factors

So what the incoming running back to extend his pledge to the Army Black Knights? “How well the players treated their coaches and my family when I was visiting,” Roddy pointed out. “It was awesome to see them walk up to us and introduce themselves. Coach Saturnio did an amazing job recruiting, as he made sure we actually had a relationship. He always said ‘how they recruit you is how they will coach you’. It was phenomenal to hear how high every coach was on me. It felt like they really wanted me here and I appreciated that.” The Black Knights are targeting Roddy as a potential fullback (B-Back) “I love how much they run the ball and I can’t wait to be in their system,” stated running back, whose enthusiasm and excitement was very apparent. “I am hoping to get another visit (especially if I can catch a game) and my commitment is solid.

The student-athlete who currently holds a 4.2 GPA and is a direct admit indicated that he has reached out to those other program for whom he holds offers from, such as Navy to inform them of his Army West Point decision. “Yes I have notified the other programs that have offered me,” he stated. “I am absolutely excited to play for such a phenomenal school.” During his junior, which because of COVID, was pushed to 2021, Roddy had 82 carries, for 710 yards (8.7 yards per carry), and 11 TDs. By the way, that was all in 3 games in their abbreviated season.