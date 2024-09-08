PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

GBK Photo Gallery III: Army’s win over FAU

Army Black Knights' Safety Max DiDomenico
Army Black Knights' Safety Max DiDomenico (GoBlackKnights.com)
Charles Grevious • GoBlackKnights
Publisher

GBK Related Galleries

Saturday’s 24-7 Army win over Florida Atlantic has many narratives that made this victory exciting for the program and the Army fanbase.

Many of these narratives were highlighted during GBK’s Joe Iacono’s Post-Game Analysis and more to come in GBK’s Gordon Larson Monday Morning QB article.

One word that stands out for me when it comes to the Black Knights’ performance from the opening whistle to the final whistle is ‘resilience’.

With that being said, let’s take a look via GBK’s Photo Gallery at some of yesterday’s actions.


