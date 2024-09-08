GBK Photo Gallery III: Army’s win over FAU
Army goes 2-0 as the Black Knights take down FAU, 24-7 (9/7)
Saturday’s 24-7 Army win over Florida Atlantic has many narratives that made this victory exciting for the program and the Army fanbase.
Many of these narratives were highlighted during GBK’s Joe Iacono’s Post-Game Analysis and more to come in GBK’s Gordon Larson Monday Morning QB article.
One word that stands out for me when it comes to the Black Knights’ performance from the opening whistle to the final whistle is ‘resilience’.
With that being said, let’s take a look via GBK’s Photo Gallery at some of yesterday’s actions.
