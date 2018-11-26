In the class that entered West Point in 2015 there were 49 who came in after a year at USMAPS and 30 who were direct reports. 14 of the USMAPS grads are still on the roster along with 9 direct admits plus Holland who is the 10th direct admit among this group of seniors.

On July 2, 2104, Bryce Holland entered West Point as part of Jeff Monken’s first recruiting class. A year later he was joined by the other 23 players who are the seniors on this year’s roster. Together they have forged a team that has set academy records and made Army West Point football great again.

Three members of this year’s senior class were Rivals 3 stars at the time they were recruited; team captain Holland, James Gibson, and Kenneth Brinson. All of them have lived up to their advanced billing, while several others from the class have exceeded Rivals’ expectations. A 25th member of that entering class, the late Brandon Jackson is no longer on the roster, but he was honored on senior day, and his old number marks the 28 yard line at Michie Stadium.

As the nucleus of leadership on this year’s 9-2 team, they are preparing the team to win a third straight game against Navy and claim the Commander-in-Chief’s championship for the second straight year. They have won an unprecedented 4 straight gold and silver star games against Navy and Air Force and are poised to become Army West Point’s first 5 star letter winners in December. Along the way they have progressed from a 2-10 record as plebes to a 10 game winning season in 2017 and a 9-2 record this season.

GoBlackKnights.com along with all Army football fans across the globe say thank you for what has been an outstanding four years on display on the gridiron, but also as West Point Cadets.

So, let’s take a look back at the Senior Class as we share with the photos courtesy of Vanessa Williamson via our GoBlackKnights.com Photo Feature.