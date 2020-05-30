GoBlackKnights - The Acadiana H.S. connection ready to make some noise at Army West Point

Despite being locked down for months, 2020 Army running back commit Jeremiah Brooks (aka Lucky) told GoBlackKnights.com he has been able to endure his dormant status, it has even been a blessing in disguise.

“Everything has been great,” said the incoming 5-foot-11, 210 pounder, who will be playing either B-Back or Slot-Back for the Black Knights. “It’s good to spend more time with family, especially being that I’m about to be in college.”

And speaking of college, the Lafayette (LA) says that he remains in constant contact with the Army coaching staff.

“I spoke with my Coach Mike Viti last week via phone about my roles that I will play for the team and a few of the players that have done what I’ll be asked to do,” Brooks explained. “We also talked about our well being with everything going on and my weight.