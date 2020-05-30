GoBlackKnights - The Acadiana H.S. connection ready to make some noise at Army West Point

The Acadiana H.S. connection ready to make some noise at Army West Point
Despite being locked down for months, 2020 Army running back commit Jeremiah Brooks (aka Lucky) told GoBlackKnights.com he has been able to endure his dormant status, it has even been a blessing in disguise.
“Everything has been great,” said the incoming 5-foot-11, 210 pounder, who will be playing either B-Back or Slot-Back for the Black Knights. “It’s good to spend more time with family, especially being that I’m about to be in college.”
And speaking of college, the Lafayette (LA) says that he remains in constant contact with the Army coaching staff.
“I spoke with my Coach Mike Viti last week via phone about my roles that I will play for the team and a few of the players that have done what I’ll be asked to do,” Brooks explained. “We also talked about our well being with everything going on and my weight.
The Acadiana High School Connection
Of course, Brooks is not the only 2020 commit out of Acadiana High School who will be making their way to West Point this summer. You have fellow running back, Dillan Monette.
According to Brooks, the transition will surely be more comfortable from high school to academy knowing that he will have his teammate on the journey with him.
“Definitely because we can bounce our problems off each other and keep one another motivated,” declared the prep bound running back. “We may understand each other’s hardships better since we’ve played with each other literally since we started playing tackle football. On the other hand this is something we’ve talked about forever, so to be doing it on the same team is nice.”
Then there another Acadiana prospect and that’s 2021 defensive standout, Cam George and here’s what Brooks had to say about the idea of having George wearing the Black & Gold.
“Cam and I talk all the time and we talked about the possibility well before he was offered,” detailed Brooks. “He is an animal on the field and he’s one of the guys that really look up to me as a brother and as someone who’s helped him through his high school journey. Being able to play with him on that stage would be nice as well.”
