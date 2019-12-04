News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 07:48:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Top Tier 3-Star 2021 DB to be on hand for Army-Navy game

A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst

Justin Walters is a very talented safety prospect out of Bolingbrook (IL) Bolingbrook High School and whose brother is sophomore slotback Brandon Walters, who is an up and coming player in the Army...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}