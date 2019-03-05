Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 06:34:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Army Spring Football 2019: Who Will be No. 2 behind QB Kelvin Hopkins?

Djqbkqrofmqf2c1oi2uw
Gordon Larson
GBK Senior Writer
Myxqijn3rhrzxgbf2qbb
With the departure of Thomas, will Anderson step up as the No. 2 QB behind Hopkins?
GoBlackKnights.com

RELATED GBK ARTICLES:- Kicking Off The New Year - 2019 Offense: Rebuilding or Reloading?- FREE: Army Black Knights 2019 Spring Practice Schedule

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}