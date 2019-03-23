Will DB Terrence Spence join former teammate at Army West Point?
When the No. 19 team (Army West Point) in the country comes to recruit you and eventually offers you, most prospects take immediate notice and that is exactly the case with defensive back Terrence ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news