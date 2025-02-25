Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 25, 2025
2026 prospect Gavin Madigan looking to revisit West Point
A.M. Allan
GBK Sr. Recruiting Analyst
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In