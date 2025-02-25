Jeff Monken’s 1st 2025 Weekly Video Press Conference

If you happen to be in the New York region, the weather forecast for the next five days are in the high 40’s and low 50’s. Now for some around other parts of the nation, that might not put a smile on your face, but in the West Point area, it may be cause for an outdoor party or gathering.

But, what should really put a smile on your face is that today, Army head coach Jeff Monken met with the media to discuss spring ball, the Black Knights’ 2025 football personnel and more.

Of course, GBK’s Joe Iacono is right in the middle of this morning’s press conference, so let’s listen/look in.