GoBlackKnights - 3-Star OL Connor Finucane & 2020 recruiting class set to arrive on campus

As it is often said, “we don’t know what tomorrow brings” can play out in many platforms of our daily lives. For the 2020 Army Commit and 3-Star OL Connor Finucane, that phrase was so applicable back in 2014 when he was 11 years old. You see, his father, Frank Finucane passed away from the flu when Connor was in 7th grade.

A 4 yrs old Connor at Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson, La ... they call this in the Finucane home, "‘following in his dads footsteps"

“Yes, Frank’s passing was difficult, but the 2nd hardest time was telling an 11-year-old boy that his father was gone ... No one should ever have to do that,” sadly shared Connor’s mother, Veronica in discussion this morning with GoBlackKnights.com. Of course, seeing her son depart this morning to start his journey as a West Point Cadet, and an Army Black Knight for the football program brings mixed emotions as only one can imagine. “He was excited,” said Veronica, as she and Connor made their way to the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) this morning. “He’s fearless {laughing}.” “This morning was difficult, but I could not be more proud. It’s tough to watch your child leave, but knowing he is going off to embrace his future serving his country offsets the sadness.” “When I asked Connor why he wanted to go to USMA, he said he wanted to go to a school that would offer him a higher purpose and play football,” Veronica declared. “Knowing Connor, his determination, conviction, and his intrinsic drive to succeed helps to ease my sadness and be confident and trusting in his journey.”

Veronica and her son Connor at Trophy Point during the 3-star offensive lineman's OV to West Point

And the destination part of that journey will bring him to a place (United States Military Academy at West Point) where the brotherhood can to some degree supplement and become that 2nd family that obviously both son and mom will need during this period of transition. “Connor always gets in their zone’ before big events ... like before a football game or wrestling match, so I don’t get in the way of that.” said his mom, when rehashing her drive to the airport with her son. “At the airport, we shared a huge hug, told each other I love you. As he walked away, he had a big smile and said ‘I’m out!’ ... “I laughed through tears and said “text me when you get to Atlanta” (his flight connection).” In closing our conversation with Veronica this morning, she was interrupted for a brief moment as she received a text message from the 6-foot-4, 285 pounder stating that he’s boarded his flight out of Baton Rouge ... bringing him another step closer to his future destination, Army West Point.

NOTABLE: All 2020 direct commits, such as Connor and last season’s prep team are scheduled to arrive this weekend.