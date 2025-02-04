Black Knights land commitment from CB Wanye Chukes

"Don't Be On The Outside Looking In - Come Inside GoBlackKnights.com For The Latest"

Perhaps one of the toughest positions to find talent for is cornerback. But this past weekend, the Black Knights were able to pull in a very quality corner in Wanye Chukes. The 6-foot-0, 160 pounder is out of Archer High School by way of Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition to his offer from Army, he also holds offers from Navy, Middle Tennessee, Presbyterian College, and Valparaiso. Chuckes’ recruiting with the Black Knights has been handled by safeties coach, Danny Verpaele, as the cornerback made his way to West Point this past weekend for his Official Visit, which marked the first time that he was on campus.

The newest member of the Army 2025 recruiting class, CB Wanye Chukes

"Yes, this was my first time,” acknowledged Chukes, who went on to explain some of entities at West Point that caught his attention. “The way the campus was structured, the staff staying on campus, the campus being on the Banks of the Hudson River, West Point having its own schools and area code.” “Also being able to sit in a team meeting and experiencing how they lift in the weight room was electric. I felt comfortable with the coaching staff as it was very fun and entertaining to talk to them. I was able to talk to current players on the team and relate to them in terms of personal reasons. Also, the recruits that I was there with were fun to be around and talk to, and are people that I can see myself being around next season.”

Commitment Conversation With Coach Monken

“My meeting with Coach Monken was at 8am Sunday morning,” explained Chukes,” whose Dad, Mother and little brother were in attendance. “He was asking about how I felt about what I seen and heard during the visit. I told him pretty much what I told you … I said I wanted to play at West Point, and he asked, ‘Is that a commitment?' and I said yes, which sealed the deal.” “He (Monken) was excited and of course said I made the best decision of my life. Coach (Daryl) Dixon (Cornerbacks Coach) was also amped as well.” So, what lead the cornerback to select Army West Point over the other offers that he held? “I felt a better connection with the coaching staff and current players,” declared Chukes. “Big time football for free, along with a free education at one of the top academic schools in the world and I’ll be set for life, along with building friendships inside of a brotherhood that lasts forever.” “No more visits … solid commit … I sign on Wednesday. I feel relieved, knowing that I’ll be set for life and having the opportunity to play big time football in a great program. Now I’m focused on getting prepared for my arrival to West Point this summer along with finishing my last semester of High School strong with grades.”

2024 Senior Football Season

Chukes and his teammates at Archer High School lost in the second round of the playoffs, while on the individual basis he finished the campaign with 1 INT, 11 Passes Defended, 1 Forced Fumble, and 50 Tackles.

He received AllRegion Honorable Mention, as well as All-County Academic Athlete of the Year. The student-athlete currently holds a 3.4 GPA and his first stop will be at the USMAPS.

