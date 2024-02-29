SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The No. 5/6 Army West Point men's lacrosse team won an overtime thriller 14-13 on Wednesday night over No. 7/9 Syracuse.

The win marks the third in a row over the Orange and the first 4-0 start to a season since 2007.

Like the previous three games, the opposition struck first. Army never wavered though. Jacob Morin tied things up with an absolute laser, then Evan Plunkett scored making it 2-1 Army.

Syracuse would score the next two goals, but Army responded with three of its own. Reese Burek scored twice and Morin scored one of the nastiest goals this season with an insane toe drag to drop his defender before scoring.

Army went into the second quarter with a 5-4 lead. Cuse would make a run in the second however. The lone Black Knight goal of the quarter came from Jackson Eicher but Army would go into the break down by two.

Down 9-6 in the third, Bailey O'Connor scored on a great pass from Plunkett to cut it to two. After an Orange goal to make it 10-7, Plunkett found the back of the net to cut it two. Just over five minutes later Eicher struck yet again to make it 10-9. Cuse would answer but then Burek and Plunkett tied things up before the end of the third.



