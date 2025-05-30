Army Kickoff Times and TV Networks Announced

WEST POINT, N.Y. – Kickoff times have been set for 9 of 12 games on Army's 2025 schedule, including four on national television and five on CBS Sports Network.

Today, CBS Sports and ESPN released game times and television networks, which account for 9 of Army's 12 games, including all five home games at Michie Stadium.

The CBS announcement is highlighted by Army’s contests with both service academy rivals. The 126th Army-Navy Game is set for 3 PM on December 13th at M&T Bank Stadium, presented by USAA.

The Black Knights will play at Air Force on November 1, with kickoff scheduled for noon (10 AM local). Both games will also stream on Paramount+.

In the ESPN announcement, Army will play two road primetime nationally televised games on ESPN. Army will take on Kansas State in Week 2 on ESPN with kickoff slated for 7 PM (6 PM local). Several weeks later, Army will hit the road for a Thursday night game at 7:30 at East Carolina. It will mark the third consecutive season playing on ESPN and the second season having at least two games aired on Big ESPN. Army is 4-0 in its last four ESPN games dating back to 2021, and 5-0 including ESPN2.

Kickoff times and television networks for Army's away contests at UAB (Oct. 4) and Tulane (Oct. 18) will be announced in a 12-day window leading up to each of those games.

The final week of the AAC regular season will feature a Black Friday game (Friday, Nov. 28) on ESPN. One of two games currently slotted for Saturday, Nov. 29 – Army at UTSA or Temple at North Texas, will move to that Black Friday window. The selection will be made by Oct. 13.

The Black Knights are 43-8 at Michie Stadium since the 2017 season, including going unbeaten at home in 2017, 2018, 2020, and last season, 2024.

Additionally, the American Athletic Conference Football Championship Game will air on ABC on Friday, Dec. 5 at 8 pm. It will be the 11th consecutive season that the American Championship will be televised on ABC.

Coming off winning the 2024 American Athletic Conference championship and capturing the 2024 Independence Bowl, the 2025 Army football season opens Friday, August 29 at Michie Stadium. Army fans are encouraged to purchase tickets by clicking here or by contacting the ticket office at 1-877-TIX-ARMY (849-2769).