For all those Army fans who have been speculating as to who would be named team captains for the 2023 season, the results of team voting are in. A couple of them were on most fans' shortlists, while a couple of them are mild surprises.

• Leo Lowin

Lowin was on most of the lists of likely captains we saw among our subscribers at GBK. Lowin entered West Point direct from Westlake HS in Austin Texas in 2020 and played in 11 games as a plebe, mostly on special teams. He broke into the starting lineup after being converted from DB to LB in 2021, and he established himself as a leader on defense in 2022 as he led the team in total tackles with 100, and he was second only to Andre Carter with 5.0 TFLs and 3.0 Sacks. He was second to Broughton with 2 interceptions and also recorded 1 pass breakup a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Lowin was a frequent participant in post-game interviews last year as well.

• Connor Finucane

Finucane was another player who made most fans’ list as the likely captain from the offensive side of the ball. Finucane entered direct from Baton Rouge, LA with the highest Rivals rating ever for an Army recruit with a rating of 5.6. Finucane got off to a good start as a plebe with 10 game appearances and 1 start at guard. He broke into the regular starting lineup as a yearling and enters the 2023 season with 25 starts in 31 games and a total of 1,532 snaps. He was named to Phil Steel’s All-Independent First Team in 2022.

• Jimmy Ciarlo

Ciarlo entered West Point in 2019 from Ringwood, NJ with a stopover at USMAPS in 2020. Ciarlo appeared in 4 games as a plebe and 11 games as a yearling with most of his contributions on special teams. He moved into the starting spot at Apache last season and had 12 starts with 718 snaps. Ciarlo came on strong toward the end of the season, establishing himself as one of the leaders on defense. Ciarlo finished third on the team in Total Tackles with 55, including 3.5 TFLs.

• Austin Hill

Hill entered West Point as a direct report from Memphis, TN in 2020 and saw no action in his plebe season. He appeared in 6 games in reserve as a yearling and recorded 2 tackles, and broke into the regular rotation on the defensive line last year, recording a total of 43 tackles including 2 TFLs. He was credited with 2 forced fumbles, including the all-important fumble by Navy in overtime last year. At 6-1 and 250 pounds, he’s not your prototypic defensive lineman, but he makes up for it with his hustle.