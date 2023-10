If you listen in via the tons of Army football fans that make their way to the GBK - 12th Knight Premium Message Board and under the thread “Army and The American Athletic Conference – To Join or Not to Join…that is the Question!” … the comments, feedback and thoughts vary from good to bad when it comes to the Army Black Knights program joining the AAC.

Well this this afternoon, Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie met with the media including GBK’s Joe Iacono, as he discussed the football-only move and what it means overall.