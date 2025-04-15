Army OLB Elo Modozie enters the Transfer Portal

WATCH the latest videos from GoBlackKnights.com and SUBSCRIBE (Free) to our YouTube channel

The culture of college football has drastically changed with the ongoing swing of both the Transfer Portal and NIL.

In 2024, the Army Black Knights finished the season ranked No. 19th in the country. However, it was somewhat bitter-sweet, as the Black Knights lost their 1,000 yard running back Kanye Udoh to Arizona State

While most head coaches, college administrators or should we say general managers now have to worry during the season, playoff time and bowl runs as well … worried and/or wondering which players will be pulled from their current roster.

If you listen to the vibes from fans, especially the older generation, that absolutely don’t embrace this current culture and mindset of the so-called “student-athlete”.

Although within the ranks of the United States Military Academy at West Point, the NIL is not applicable. However, as noted, the transfer portal is, albeit to date, it has been a one-way maneuverer. Meaning, players have transferred out, but none to date have transferred in.

Unlike most programs, Army does not and has not been impacted by the tons of players each year who leave their respective programs, as well as enter.