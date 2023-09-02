Army falls to ULM, 17-13 as Warhawks rally in the 4th quarter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|
Army
|
0
|
10
|
0
|
3
|
13
|
ULM
|
0
|
3
|
0
|
14
|
17
Key Stats:
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|Army
|ULM
|
2nd
|
6:24
|
ULM: 4th & 6, at ARMY 6 - Derek McCormick kicked a 24-yard field goal
|
0
|
3
|
2nd
|
2:46-
|
ARMY: 3rd& 13, at ULM 35 - Bo Nicolas-Paul intercepted Jiya Wright for 44 yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)
|
7
|
3
|
2nd
|
0:07
|
ARMY: 4th& 5, at ULM 5 - Quinn Maretzki kicked a 22-yard field goal
|
10
|
3
|
4th
|
13:00
|
ARMY: 4th & 9, at ULM 11 - Quinn Maretzki kicked a 28-yard field goal
|
13
|
3
|
4th
|
5:54
|
ULM:1st & 10, at ULM 38 Hunter Smith rushed for 62 yard TD (Derek McCormick made PAT)
|
13
|
10
|
4th
|
2:47
|
ULM: 2nd& 7, at ARMY 9 Hunter Herring passed to Tyrone Howell for 9 yard TD (Derek McCormick made PAT)
|
13
|
17
|
FINAL
|
13
|
17
Joe's Game Summary:
POST-GAME PRESSER WITH HEAD COACH JEFF MONKEN
CORNERBACK BO NICOLAS-PAUL
LINEBACKER JIMMY CIARLO
Key Stats:
• Pick-Six: DB Bo Nicolas-Paul's 44-yard interception return for a touchdown was Army's first TD of the season and it was Army's first interception returned for a touchdown since Jabari Moore did so vs. Mercer in 2020. It was Nicolas-Paul's second career INT.
• Safety Max DiDomenico's interception was the first of his career.
• Junior WR Isaiah Alston recorded three catches for 22 yards.•
• Senior LB Jimmy Ciarlo recorded a sack, the first of his career to go along with a team-high seven tackles.
• Army finished the game with 176 yards rushing (3.5 avg) and 107 yards passing
