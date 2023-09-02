News More News
Army falls to ULM, 17-13 as Warhawks rally in the 4th quarter

Don't Be On The Outside Looking In -- Come Inside GBK For The Latest
Joe Iacono
GBK Analyst & Writer
Score By Quarter
1st  2nd 3rd  4th  Final

Army

0

10

0

3

13

ULM

0

3

0

14

17

Key Stats:

Black Knights QB Bryson Daily finds a hole in Warhawks defense during Saturday's contest
Black Knights QB Bryson Daily finds a hole in Warhawks defense during Saturday's contest (Danny Wild - USA TODAY Sports)
Breaking Down Of Scoring
Quarter  Time  Scoring Play Army ULM

2nd

6:24

ULM: 4th & 6, at ARMY 6 - Derek McCormick kicked a 24-yard field goal

0

3

2nd

2:46-

ARMY: 3rd& 13, at ULM 35 - Bo Nicolas-Paul intercepted Jiya Wright for 44 yard touchdown (Quinn Maretzki made PAT)

7

3

2nd

0:07

ARMY: 4th& 5, at ULM 5 - Quinn Maretzki kicked a 22-yard field goal

10

3

4th

13:00

ARMY: 4th & 9, at ULM 11 - Quinn Maretzki kicked a 28-yard field goal

13

3

4th

5:54

ULM:1st & 10, at ULM 38 Hunter Smith rushed for 62 yard TD (Derek McCormick made PAT)

13

10

4th

2:47

ULM: 2nd& 7, at ARMY 9 Hunter Herring passed to Tyrone Howell for 9 yard TD (Derek McCormick made PAT)

13

17

FINAL

13

17

Joe's Game Summary:

POST-GAME PRESSER WITH HEAD COACH JEFF MONKEN 

CORNERBACK BO NICOLAS-PAUL 

LINEBACKER JIMMY CIARLO 

• Pick-Six: DB Bo Nicolas-Paul's 44-yard interception return for a touchdown was Army's first TD of the season and it was Army's first interception returned for a touchdown since Jabari Moore did so vs. Mercer in 2020. It was Nicolas-Paul's second career INT.

• Safety Max DiDomenico's interception was the first of his career.

• Junior WR Isaiah Alston recorded three catches for 22 yards.•

• Senior LB Jimmy Ciarlo recorded a sack, the first of his career to go along with a team-high seven tackles.

• Army finished the game with 176 yards rushing (3.5 avg) and 107 yards passing


