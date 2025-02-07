Army’s Brady Small receives ESPN’s 2025 All-American Pre-Season Recognition

When GoBlackKnight.com’s Gordon Larson put out his commentary on Army’s Returning Offensive Linemen , the current roster lists 25 returning linemen, including 4 Juniors, 10 Sophomores, and 11 Freshmen. Included in this group are two starters from the 2024 team along with a few additional players returning with experience in backup roles. While plebes have received playing time in the past, the most likely candidates will come from the returning players in spring training.

The most notable returner up front is Junior Center Brady Small land is a two year starter at his position.

Small came to West Point from St Augustine Prep in Mt Ephraim, NJ with a modest rating of 5.2 from Rivals. He played the 2022 season at USMAPS and broke into the starting lineup at Army West Point as a plebe in 2023 when Katsigiannis was sidelined by a pre-season injury. He started all 12 games with 702 snaps in 2023 and all 14 games with 835 snaps this past season. His PFF rating of 85.8 was the second highest for a Center in 2024.

Small’s Career Accolades: 2024 All ECAC First Team Offense; ACC All Conference First Team.