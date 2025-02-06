Army West Point Names New Director of Athletics



WEST POINT, N.Y. – Following a nationwide search, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point has named Tom 'Theo' Theodorakis as the 31st Director of Athletics.

"Theo has been an energizing force within Army Athletics and is the ideal candidate to continue leading our NCAA athletic programs," said Lt. Gen. Steve Gilland, superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy. "He exemplifies Duty, Honor, Country and will ensure that our cadet athletes who today compete upon the fields of friendly strife are prepared to lead honorably on tomorrow's battlefields."

Theodorakis will be promoted from his current role as Army West Point's Deputy Athletics Director, External Operations & Chief Revenue Officer. He came to West Point as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations in July 2022 and was promoted to his current position in 2024. Throughout this time, he worked closely with former Athletic Director Mike Buddie as a member of Army Athletics' senior staff.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to serve as the director of athletics at Army West Point," said Theodorakis. "I look forward to contributing to the academy's mission of developing leaders of character while instilling the values of Duty, Honor, Country. There's tremendous momentum within our department, and I am excited to help Army West Point Athletics reach even greater heights."

During his time with the Black Knights, Theodorakis has led all external units for Army West Point Athletics including Development, Strategic Communication, Licensing and Branding, and Business Development and Revenue Generation. He also has served as the sports administrator for the Men's Basketball and Men's Lacrosse programs as well as being a member of the Army-Navy Game Steering Committee that bids, organizes and executes America's most traditional and enduring rivalry football game.

Among his major accomplishments is his work on the Michie Stadium Preservation Project, helping to secure the private funding necessary to break ground in 2024. The $170 million project more than tripled the next largest gift-funded project in the academy's history. It will rebuild and modernize the current East Stands of the stadium and is slated for completion before the 2026 football campaign.

Before his time at Army, he served as the Senior Associate Director of Development at Harvard University from 2021-22 and spent six years at the University of Arizona as the Associate Athletics Director for Development. Theodorakis also served at the University of Los Angeles from 2014-15 and a previous stint at Arizona from 2009-2014.

"We ran a thorough, fair and extensive search process, and I'd like to congratulate Tom on his selection, said Bryant 'Corky' Messner, chairman of the board of the Army West Point Athletic Association. "He will do a great job leading Army Athletics into the future."

A native of Stony Brook, N.Y., Theodorakis earned a bachelor's degree in communications from Syracuse University in 2006 where he was a four-year letter winner and member of the 2004 national champion men's lacrosse team. He received his master's degree in sports administration from the University of Northern Colorado in 2008. He is also a graduate of the Sports Management Institute Executive Program and attended instruction at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and the University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

He is currently pursuing his doctorate in Education Leadership at Arizona, focusing his dissertation on leadership in higher education and was the recipient of the Distinguished Leadership Fellowship Award.

Theodorakis and his wife Robyn, a former collegiate swimmer at Arizona State, live at West Point and have a ten-year-old daughter, Olivia.