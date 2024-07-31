Advertisement
Army Football Training Camp Day Two + Post-Practice Interviews

Army Senior TE David Crossan
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

As noted in our 2/8/24 GBK’s ‘Looking Forward Series’ ... What’s in a Name? … there is competition for the top tight end spot.

With the departure of Josh Lingenfelter, David Crossan returns as the only TE with significant playing time, with 128 snaps in 2023.

Others who will be competing for playing time in 2024 include Will Montesi who played 42 snaps, Seth Reece who played 34 snaps, AJ Williams with 14 snaps, and Blane Cleaver with 9 snaps.

As the Black Knights completed their 2nd day of summer training camp, GBK’s Joe Iacono had an opportunity to chat with senior David Crossan.

In addition, Joe was part of today’s media that had their post-practice Q&A with offensive coordinator, Cody Worley. OL Jordyn Law, WR Casey Reynolds and RB Kanye Udoh ... so stay tuned.


