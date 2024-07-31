As noted in our 2/8/24 GBK’s ‘Looking Forward Series’ ... What’s in a Name? … there is competition for the top tight end spot.

With the departure of Josh Lingenfelter, David Crossan returns as the only TE with significant playing time, with 128 snaps in 2023.

Others who will be competing for playing time in 2024 include Will Montesi who played 42 snaps, Seth Reece who played 34 snaps, AJ Williams with 14 snaps, and Blane Cleaver with 9 snaps.