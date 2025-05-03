GBK Video Podcast - Parents Perspective: Maturation To Graduation (5/24/25)

Advertisement

We are back again, as we kick-off our first Parents Perspective segments of the 2025 year via our GBK Podcast, hosted by Joe Iacono, as he has four special quests in Darrell & Christi Comer Daily along with Gino & Tracie DiDomenico. Too often, it are the parents who have nurtured, encouraged and even corrected the Army football players during their “youthful” years - prior to making their way to the United States Military Academy West Point. Needless to say, their daily responsibilities are go far beyond the gates of the gridiron and their schedules exceed what the majority of college athletes encounter. However, it is safe to say that their home foundation has equipped many of the players who wear the Black & Gold of Army for their journey at the academy. Two such players are QB Bryson Daily and Max DiDomenico

GBK Podcast - Parents Perspective: Maturation To Graduation (5/24/25)

Summary from GBK Sr. Football Analyst, Gordon Larson

Bryson Daily played quarterback and linebacker for his high school in Abernathy Texas and received a 5.4 rating at LB from Rivals in 2020. He was recruited by several FCS schools as a linebacker, but Army West Point was the only school that offered him the opportunity to be a quarterback. He played just 26 snaps at QB in his sophomore season with a PFF rating of 94.5. He did not impress the PFF raters as the starter in the new offense in 2023, finishing the season with a dismal rating of 58.0; but his highest rating that year came against Coastal Carolina when Monken reverted to the traditional triple option offense. Army fans did not know what to expect from the new offensive coordinator, Cody Worley and his quarterback Daily at the start of the 2024, but we were all pleasantly surprised, and Daily’s PFF ratings zoomed to a superlative 91.5 and the accolades came in from all over the country. Daily was named the AAC’s Most Valuable Offensive Player of the 2024 season, finished #6 in the Heisman voting, and was ranked the 39th best player in the country by a recent ESPN panel. Corley built the 2024 offense around Daily’s power running, and Daily carried the ball 310 times for 1659 yards and 32 rushing touchdowns. He broke Keenan Reynolds NCAA season record for rushing touchdowns but he did not break the Army season rushing record held by Ahmad Bradshaw who rushed for 1746 yards in 242 carries in 2017. Career Stats Appeared 29 games with 24 starts Completed 114 of 224 Pass Attempts for 1,920 yards and 16 passing TDs Rushed for 2,723 yards on 537 rushing attempts with 41 Rushing TDs

Max DiDominico was unrated by Rivals when he entered West Point in 2021. He had offers from Bryant, Cornell and Incarnate Word, in addition to his offer from West Point. He dgot off to an early start as a plebe appearing in 6 games with 33 snaps. He played in 11 games with 215 snaps in 2022 and had his first career start against Troy. He started 11 games in 2023 and all 14 games in 2024 finishing out his career with 1,487 snaps. He finished 5th on the team in tackles with 52 in 2023 and 3d in tackles with 62 in 2024, bringing his career total to 157 tackles, including 4.5 TFLs and 1 Sack. He also had 4 career Interceptions along with 11 Passes Defended and 1 Forced Fumble. He was named to the AAC All Conference First Team this past season