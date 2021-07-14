Army football versus Georgia State point spread released

According to Vegasinsider.com , the Black Knights have opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Panthers.

Las Vegas has officially released the opening lines for week one of the 2021 college football season. The Army Black Knights will open the season on the road by visiting Georgia State University.

Army finished the 2020 season with an impressive 9-3 record, which included wins over academy rivals Navy and Air Force to come away with the CiC Trophy.

The Black Knights won 3 of their final 4 games, losing the season finale to West Virginia, 24-21 in the Liberty Bowl.

On the flip side, the Georgia State team is coming into this opening game of the 2021 football campaign off of 6-4 season which consisted winning their last 3 out of 4 games, including 39-21 bowl win over Western Kentucky.

The season opener is set for Saturday, September 4th in Atlanta, Georgia at the Center Parc Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:00pm EST and will be televised on ESPNU.