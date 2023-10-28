A.M. Allan here and weather-wise, Head Coach Jeff Monken and his team could not have hoped for a more beautiful day for football than the one rolled at West Point … especially after facing back to back rain drenched home games at Michie Stadium … coupled by being shutout and on the losing end.

However, if the first two offensive series for each team were going to be an indicator of what was to be this Saturday afternoon, UMass would be in good standing and the Army would have to go back to the drawing board … again.

For the visiting Minutemen, their first offensive series saw them march down the field on 9 plays, 75 yards and the drive was capped off by KayRon Lynch Adam’s 34-yard touchdown run (finished the game with 234 yards rushing).

While Army’s first possession was five plays, whereby the Black Knights did move the ball, but the drive ended with an attempted 49-yard field goal by Quinn Maretzk that missed.

Well, that’s exactly what occurred, albeit there were “moments” for the Black Knights, but not enough or consistent.

I will turn the recap portion over to GBK’s Analyst Joe Iacono.