Army hits all-time season low, losing to UMass (1-7), 21-14
A.M. Allan here and weather-wise, Head Coach Jeff Monken and his team could not have hoped for a more beautiful day for football than the one rolled at West Point … especially after facing back to back rain drenched home games at Michie Stadium … coupled by being shutout and on the losing end.
However, if the first two offensive series for each team were going to be an indicator of what was to be this Saturday afternoon, UMass would be in good standing and the Army would have to go back to the drawing board … again.
For the visiting Minutemen, their first offensive series saw them march down the field on 9 plays, 75 yards and the drive was capped off by KayRon Lynch Adam’s 34-yard touchdown run (finished the game with 234 yards rushing).
While Army’s first possession was five plays, whereby the Black Knights did move the ball, but the drive ended with an attempted 49-yard field goal by Quinn Maretzk that missed.
Well, that’s exactly what occurred, albeit there were “moments” for the Black Knights, but not enough or consistent.
I will turn the recap portion over to GBK’s Analyst Joe Iacono.
Joe's Game Recap & Summary
Score By Quarter:
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Final
|
UMass
|
13
|
0
|
8
|
0
|
21
|
Army
|
0
|
7
|
0
|
7
|
14
Post-Game Presser: Army Head Coach Jeff Monken
Post-Game Presser: QB Champ Harris, DL Austin Hill and Head Coach Jeff Monken
|Quarter
|Time
|Scoring Play
|UMass
|Army
|
1st
|
11:32
|
UMass - Adams,Kay'Ron 34 yd run ( ), 9 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:28
|
6
|
0
|
1st
|
03:30
|
UMass - Adams,Kay'Ron 9 yd run (Carson,Cameron kick), 9 plays, 68 yards, TOP 05:14
|
13
|
0
|
2nd
|
02:34
|
Army - Daily,Bryson 2 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 16 plays, 76 yards, TOP 08:37
|
13
|
7
|
3rd
|
07:33
|
UMass - Adams,Kay'Ron 3 yd run (Johnson,George pass), 6 plays, 30 yards, TOP 03:42
|
21
|
7
|
4th
|
05:01
|
Army - Harris,Champ 36 yd run (Maretzki,Quinn kick), 5 plays, 83 yards, TOP 01:30
|
21
|
14
|
FINAL
|
21
|
14
• Freshman QB Champ Harris made his 2nd start in a row and scored his first touchdown, on a 36-yard scramble to bring Army within one score in the fourth quarter, 21-14.
• Another staring frosh is RB Kayne Udoh, who rushed for a team-high 76 yards on 15 attempts (5.1 avg.).
• Another frosh who contributed today was WR Tobi Olawole, who pulled down two receptions for 57 yards. •
