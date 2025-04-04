Published Apr 4, 2025
GBK’s Post Practice (4/3) Video Interview with Slotback Samari Howard
Charles Grevious  •  GoBlackKnights
Following Thursday’s practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to chat with three members of the Army Black Knights’ offensive unit.

You had Slotbacks Noah Short and Samari Howard along with Center, Brady Small.

Let’s start off the feature with Howard, who is rising Junior and was used as a backup perimeter threat at slotback in 2024. He appeared in 12 games with 1 start and 202 snaps. He carried the ball 23 times for 128 yards and had 2 receptions for 11 yards. We see him playing a backup role to Short in 2025.

When It Began …

Army West Point offer is special to Texas RB Samari Howard (3/11/21)

Where We Are Today …

“Samari can function at either of the slot positions - he has a lot of versatility at those slot positions.”
Army OC, Cody Worley on GBK Podcast (2/19/25)

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Next Up: Center, Brady Small

