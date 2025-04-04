GBK’s Post Practice (4/3) Video Interview with Slotback Samari Howard

Following Thursday’s practice, GBK’s Joe Iacono had the opportunity to chat with three members of the Army Black Knights’ offensive unit.

You had Slotbacks Noah Short and Samari Howard along with Center, Brady Small.

Let’s start off the feature with Howard, who is rising Junior and was used as a backup perimeter threat at slotback in 2024. He appeared in 12 games with 1 start and 202 snaps. He carried the ball 23 times for 128 yards and had 2 receptions for 11 yards. We see him playing a backup role to Short in 2025.