COLLEGE PARK, MD – For the first time since 2010 the Army men's lacrosse team is advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament after a thrilling 16-15 victory over no. 4 seed and defending national champions Maryland.

Army started the game on fire, racing out to a 3-0 lead after goals from Avi Mehl, Ryan Sposito, and Gunnar Fellows.

After Maryland made it 4-2, Army used a 3-0 run on the backs of Sposito, Mike Tangredi, and John Manero to make it 7-2 after the first quarter.

The Terps would respond by going on a 5-0 run to knot things up. Reese Burek scored to retake the lead but with two minutes left in the half, Maryland tied it up at 8-8.

Despite being outscored 6-1 in the second quarter, the Black Knights took an 8-8 tie into the break.

Finn McCullough opened the second half by giving Army a 9-8 lead, then a 10-9 lead.

Andrew Kelly tacked on another one to go up by two.



