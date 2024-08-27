PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry00OVI0NktTNjdLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTQ5UjQ2S1M2N0snLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Army Post-Practice (8/26) Interviews - OC Worley, Daily, Reynolds & Scott

Army Offensive Coordinator, Cody Worley
Army Offensive Coordinator, Cody Worley (Patrick Oehler/ USA TODAY NETWORK)
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

On Monday, the Black Knights concluded their practice session and now the team is just four days away from their 2024 season opener.

There is much anticipation around this year’s team, and part of the reasons surround getting the ‘O’ back to basic Army football, which is as Coach Monken alluded to in his Weekly Press Conference yesterday, “Be the best running team in the nation”. That responsibility will fall on the shoulders of first-year OC Cody Worley, and the firepower that exists on the offensive side of the ball.

Following yesterday’s practice, the media, which included GBK’s Joe Iacono, had the opportunity to chat with Worley, along with QB Bryson Daily, OL Lucas Scott, and WR Casey Reynolds.

OC Cody Worley

QB Bryson Daily

WR Casey Reynolds

OL Lucas Scott

