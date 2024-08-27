On Monday, the Black Knights concluded their practice session and now the team is just four days away from their 2024 season opener.

There is much anticipation around this year’s team, and part of the reasons surround getting the ‘O’ back to basic Army football, which is as Coach Monken alluded to in his Weekly Press Conference yesterday, “Be the best running team in the nation”. That responsibility will fall on the shoulders of first-year OC Cody Worley, and the firepower that exists on the offensive side of the ball.

Following yesterday’s practice, the media, which included GBK’s Joe Iacono, had the opportunity to chat with Worley, along with QB Bryson Daily, OL Lucas Scott, and WR Casey Reynolds.