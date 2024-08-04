Army Post-Practice Video Interviews - Small, Larkin & Coleman (8/3)
Yesterday, the Black Knights logged in practice No. 4 of their pre-season football camp as the team hit Howze Practice Field wearing helmets and shoulder pads
Led by GBK’s Joe Iacono, the media had the opportunity to engage in post-practice Q&A with Center Brady Small, NB Casey Larkin, and QB Dewayne Coleman.
Let’s hear what the players had to say following another hard practice session.
Center Brady Small
NB Casey Larkin
QB Dewayne Coleman
