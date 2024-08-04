Advertisement
Army Post-Practice Video Interviews - Small, Larkin & Coleman (8/3)

QB Dewayne Coleman
QB Dewayne Coleman
GoBlackKnights.com
GoBlackKnights.com Staff

Yesterday, the Black Knights logged in practice No. 4 of their pre-season football camp as the team hit Howze Practice Field wearing helmets and shoulder pads

Led by GBK’s Joe Iacono, the media had the opportunity to engage in post-practice Q&A with Center Brady Small, NB Casey Larkin, and QB Dewayne Coleman.

Let’s hear what the players had to say following another hard practice session.

Center Brady Small

NB Casey Larkin

QB Dewayne Coleman

